Saint Mary's (CA) hosts Portland after Sjolund's 32-point performance

Portland Pilots (8-9, 0-2 WCC) at Saint Mary's Gaels (13-4, 2-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Saint Mary's Gaels after Kristian Sjolund scored 32 points in Portland's 71-58 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Gaels have gone 9-2 at home. Saint Mary's (CA) averages 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Pilots are 0-2 in WCC play. Portland has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Gaels and Pilots face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Bowen is averaging 5.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary's (CA).

Tyler Robertson is averaging 14.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Pilots. Sjolund is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.