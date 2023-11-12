SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Oklahoma State hits 17 3-pointers, shoots its way past Sam Houston, 85-70

By The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. — Bryce Thompson and Javon Small each hit four of Oklahoma's 17 3-pointers as the Cowboys shot their way past Sam Houston 85-70 on Sunday for their first win of the season.

Abilene Christian pulled off a 64-59 upset in Oklahoma State's opener and the Cowboys came out firing from distance. Quion Willams knocked down a 3 and the Cowboys launched eight treys before Eric Dailey Jr. took their first shot from inside the three-point line.

Oklahoma State finished 30 of 64 (46.9%) from the field for the game, 17 of 33 (51.5%) from long range and led by as many as 19 points.

Thompson hit 4 of 5 from deep and led OSU (1-1) with 17 points. Small hit 4 of 7 to put up 16 points with five rebounds and five assists. John-Michael Wright was 3 of 7 from 3 and finished with 14 points.

Davon Barnes hit 3 of 7 from behind the arc and was 7 of 8 from the line to lead the Bearkats (1-2) with 16 points. Marcus Boykin added 11 points.

The Cowboys face St. Bonaventure on Thursday. Sam Houston continues a three-game road trip at Ole Miss on Friday.

