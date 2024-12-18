SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 12 TCU women rout Samford 103-64 behind Madison Conner's 33 points and 8 3-pointers

By The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — Madison Conner scored 33 points and made eight 3-pointers, Hailey Van Lith had 15 points and eight assists and No. 12 TCU routed Samford 103-64 on Tuesday night.

Conner was 8 of 16 from 3-point range — to match Samford's team total of makes from distance. Conner tied Tomi Taiwo, Jill Sutton and Emma Wilson for sixth on the school's single-game list for made 3-pointers. The school record is 11 by Amber Ramirez against Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 10, 2017.

The Horned Frogs shot 50% from the field, including 16 of 35 behind the arc.

Donovyn Hunter had a career-high 14 points, Deasia Merrill added 13 and Aaliyah Roberson 10 for TCU (11-1). Conner also had six rebounds and four assists to help the Horned Frogs finish with 20-plus assists for the eighth time this season.

Sadie Stetson scored 13 points for Samford (4-9). Emily Bowman and Claire Johnson each added 10.

TCU scored the opening four points of the second quarter to take the first double-digit lead. The Horned Frogs led by at least 23 points the entire second half.

Conner’s last 3-pointer gave TCU a 94-52 lead with 4:55 left. Conner is now 48 of 109 (44%) from behind the arc this season, averaging four makes per game.

TCU plays at UCF on Saturday.

