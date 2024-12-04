SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Crooks records double-double to lead Iowa St. dismantling of SC Upstate

By The Associated Press

AMES, Iowa — Audi Crooks scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Addy Brown scored 14 points and 20th-ranked Iowa State beat South Carolina Upstate 92-35 on Tuesday.

Aili Tanke scored 12 points and reserve Kelsey Jones added 11 points for the Cyclones (7-2) who won their sixth-home contest of the season.

The Cyclones made 15 of 40 (37.5%) from 3-point range. Iowa State finishe 11 of 20 (55%) from the foul line.

Iowa State built a 20-3 with the help of 3-pointers from Kenzie Hare, Tanke, Arianna Jackson and Kelsey Joens and were never challenged. The Cyclones outscored SC Upstate by a 32-11 margin in the first quarter. The Spartans managed just two points — a field goal by Gwen Jenkins — in the second shooting 1 for 13. Iowa State led 48-13 at intermission. It was the first of a pair of single-digit, point-scoring efforts in a quarter for SC Upstate as it managed just five points in the fourth.

Jeni Levine scored nine points for SC Upstate (2-8).

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME