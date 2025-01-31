Tyon Grant-Foster scores 24 to propel Grand Canyon past Seattle University 83-74

PHOENIX — Tyon Grant-Foster came off the bench to score 24 points and lead Grand Canyon to an 83-74 victory over Seattle University on Thursday night.

Grant-Foster also grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for the Antelopes (16-5, 6-1 Western Athletic Conference), who trailed 44-39 at halftime. Duke Brennan totaled 18 points and eight rebounds. JaKobe Coles added 17 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Kobe Williamson both scored 20 to lead the Redhawks (8-13, 3-4).

_