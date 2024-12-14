Harper's 3 at buzzer gives Rutgers 66-63 win over Seton Hall

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Dylan Harper hit a deep 3-pointer as time expired to give Rutgers a 66-63 win over Seton Hall on Saturday.

Harper had given the Scarlet Knights a four-point lead on a short jumper in the final minute but he and teammate Ace Bailey missed two free throws each allowing Isaiah Coleman to tie the game with a bucket and then two free throws with 6.4 seconds left. Harper took the inbounds, dribbled up the floor and hit the winning 3-pointer.

Harper, the nation's leading freshman scorer, made four 3-pointers and scored 24 points. Bailey added 21 for Rutgers (7-4), which shot 53%.

Coleman scored 15 points, Yacine Toumi 10 and Emmanuel Ogbole had a game-high 10 rebounds to go with eight points for Seton Hall (5-6), which shot 46%.

Both teams were poor from the foul line with Rutgers making only 13 of 28 and Seton Hall 6 of 13 with the Scarlet Knights' late misses making for a tight final minute.

Seton Hall led by six at halftime and 10 early in the second half. Harper scored 11 points in a 20-6 run to give Rutgers the lead and the first of six lead changes over the final 10 minutes.

The Pirates took advantage of 11 Rutgers turnovers in the first half in taking a 33-27 lead, tied for the most in any half for the Scarlet Knights this season, but had only four in the second half.

Rutgers has beaten its New Jersey rival in consecutive games for the first time since 2015, an 11-game span.

Seton Hall opens Big East play at Villanova on Tuesday. Rutgers plays Princeton in a neutral site game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Dec. 21.