Shannon and the Illinois Fighting Illini host conference foe No. 14 Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (11-2, 3-0 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (9-5, 0-3 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes Illinois and No. 14 Wisconsin meet on Saturday.

The Fighting Illini have gone 7-1 at home. Illinois ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Dain Dainja averaging 8.7.

The Badgers have gone 3-0 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 17.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Fighting Illini. Dainja is averaging 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Tyler Wahl is scoring 13.2 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.2 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.