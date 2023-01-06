SIU-Edwardsville 81, Tennessee St. 72
TENNESSEE ST. (9-7)
Kueth 0-3 0-0 0, Makuoi 5-7 1-6 11, Boyd 4-15 4-5 15, Clay 8-19 3-3 22, Fitzgerald 8-18 4-5 21, Griffin 0-1 0-2 0, Riggs Abner 0-1 0-1 0, J.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Dowuona 1-2 1-2 3, Acosta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 13-24 72.
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (11-5)
Pruitt 5-7 5-6 16, S.Wright 4-6 0-2 10, Kurtas 0-1 0-4 0, Minor 5-12 6-6 18, Taylor 2-7 5-8 9, Hodge 1-6 3-4 6, L.Wright 3-6 6-6 13, Thompson 2-3 5-5 9, Polk 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 30-41 81.
Halftime_SIU-Edwardsville 40-34. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 7-27 (Clay 3-8, Boyd 3-12, Fitzgerald 1-4, Griffin 0-1, Kueth 0-2), SIU-Edwardsville 7-22 (S.Wright 2-4, Minor 2-5, Pruitt 1-2, L.Wright 1-2, Hodge 1-5, Polk 0-1, Taylor 0-3). Fouled Out_Kueth, Makuoi, S.Wright. Rebounds_Tennessee St. 30 (Makuoi 7), SIU-Edwardsville 42 (Pruitt 13). Assists_Tennessee St. 10 (Clay 4), SIU-Edwardsville 14 (Taylor 5). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 27, SIU-Edwardsville 20. A_1,187 (4,000).