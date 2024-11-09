SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Tomislav Ivisic scores 18 points, Illinois hits 15 3s to roll past SIU Edwardsville 90-58

By The Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Tomislav Ivisic scored 18 points and led five players into double-figure scoring as Illinois raced to a 90-58 victory over in-state rival SIU Edwardsville on Friday night to win its second straight.

Ivisic dunked just seconds into the game and Tre White hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get Illinois out of the gate and the Fighting Illini used eight treys to build a 46-28 lead at the break and finished 15 of 38 from distance.

Kasparas Jakucionis dished 13 assists for Illinois to go with 12 points. Ben Humrichous hit 5 of 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 while Will Riley added 14 points off the bench and White hit 3 of 5 from deep to added 13 points. Eleven Illini figured in the scoring with six hitting at least one 3-pointer.

Reysean Taylor scored 14 points to lead the Cougars (1-2). Brian Taylor II added 10. SIU Edwardsville hit 20 of 73 from the floor (30.1%) and 6 of 24 from deep.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME