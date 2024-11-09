Tomislav Ivisic scores 18 points, Illinois hits 15 3s to roll past SIU Edwardsville 90-58

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Tomislav Ivisic scored 18 points and led five players into double-figure scoring as Illinois raced to a 90-58 victory over in-state rival SIU Edwardsville on Friday night to win its second straight.

Ivisic dunked just seconds into the game and Tre White hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get Illinois out of the gate and the Fighting Illini used eight treys to build a 46-28 lead at the break and finished 15 of 38 from distance.

Kasparas Jakucionis dished 13 assists for Illinois to go with 12 points. Ben Humrichous hit 5 of 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 while Will Riley added 14 points off the bench and White hit 3 of 5 from deep to added 13 points. Eleven Illini figured in the scoring with six hitting at least one 3-pointer.

Reysean Taylor scored 14 points to lead the Cougars (1-2). Brian Taylor II added 10. SIU Edwardsville hit 20 of 73 from the floor (30.1%) and 6 of 24 from deep.