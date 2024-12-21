SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Cross leads hot-shooting SMU to blowout win over Boston College, 103-77

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — Matt Cross scored 17 of his 20 points before halftime, Boopie Miller scored 18 points and SMU pulled away from Boston College for a 103-77 win on Saturday.

B.J. Edwards scored 16 points and reserves Chuck Harris and Jerrell Corbert 14 and 13 points respectively for SMU, which shot 64.4% (38 of 59) including 68.8% (11 of 16) from 3-point range.

The Mustangs actually raised their shooting percentage in the second half. SMU (10-2, 2-0 ACC) sank 16 of 27 (59.2%) before the break.

Donald Hand Jr. scored 22 points, Dion Brown 20 and Elijah Strong 10 for Boston College.

Brown's layup with 14:53 left brought the Eagles within 60-57 but they never got closer.

Keon Ambrose-Hylton threw down consecutive dunks in a 20-second span to give SMU a 78-67 lead and the Mustangs distanced themselves from there. Colbert scored nine of his 13 points in a little more than three minutes and SMU's 14-0 run made it 92-69 with 4:17 left.

Strong converted a three-point play with 13:04 left before halftime and the Eagles (7-5, 0-2) led 21-13. SMU's Yohan Traore, Ambrose-Hylton and Edwards responded with layups and Harris made a 3-pointer and the 9-0 run put the Mustangs up 22-21. Later, Edwards converted a three-point play to put the Mustangs up 27-26. SMU led for the remainder of the half and went to intermission up 47-40.

SMU hosts Longwood on Dec. 29. Boston College hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 28.

