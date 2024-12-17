SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Vasean Allette scores 14 in first start to help TCU fend off South Alabama 58-49

By The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — Sophomore Vasean Allette scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half of his first start and TCU held off South Alabama 58-49 on Monday night.

Allette made 4 of 9 shots with a 3-pointer and 5 of 6 free throws for the Horned Frogs (6-4). He got the starting nod after the team lost point guard and leading scorer Frankie Collins for the season with a broken foot — suffered in an 83-74 loss to Vanderbilt last time out.

Trazarien White added 13 points for TCU, and Ernest Udeh Jr. totaled 10 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double this season.

Barry Dunning Jr. scored 17 to lead the Jaguars (7-4), who saw a three-game win streak end with their second loss in four road games.

South Alabama had one two-possession lead in the first half — at 10-6 — and TCU didn't lead by two possessions until Udeh had back-to-back baskets to go ahead 30-25 with 1:03 left. Elijah Ormiston answered with a 3-pointer to get the Jaguars within two at halftime.

Neither team took a two-possession lead in the second half until South Alabama missed five straight shots while Allette made two free throws and a 3-pointer to finish off a 7-0 run for a 48-42 lead, putting TCU ahead for good with 8:15 remaining.

There were 12 lead changes and eight ties in the first 30 minutes.

TCU will host Montana State on Sunday. South Alabama returns home to play James Madison on Saturday.

_

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME