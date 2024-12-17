Vasean Allette scores 14 in first start to help TCU fend off South Alabama 58-49

FORT WORTH, Texas — Sophomore Vasean Allette scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half of his first start and TCU held off South Alabama 58-49 on Monday night.

Allette made 4 of 9 shots with a 3-pointer and 5 of 6 free throws for the Horned Frogs (6-4). He got the starting nod after the team lost point guard and leading scorer Frankie Collins for the season with a broken foot — suffered in an 83-74 loss to Vanderbilt last time out.

Trazarien White added 13 points for TCU, and Ernest Udeh Jr. totaled 10 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double this season.

Barry Dunning Jr. scored 17 to lead the Jaguars (7-4), who saw a three-game win streak end with their second loss in four road games.

South Alabama had one two-possession lead in the first half — at 10-6 — and TCU didn't lead by two possessions until Udeh had back-to-back baskets to go ahead 30-25 with 1:03 left. Elijah Ormiston answered with a 3-pointer to get the Jaguars within two at halftime.

Neither team took a two-possession lead in the second half until South Alabama missed five straight shots while Allette made two free throws and a 3-pointer to finish off a 7-0 run for a 48-42 lead, putting TCU ahead for good with 8:15 remaining.

There were 12 lead changes and eight ties in the first 30 minutes.

TCU will host Montana State on Sunday. South Alabama returns home to play James Madison on Saturday.

_