Edwards leads No. 2 South Carolina to 83-66 win over Auburn on day when Wilson's jersey is retired

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Freshman Joyce Edwards scored 18 points and Chloe Kitts added 13 points and nine rebounds as No. 2 South Carolina won its 70th straight game at home, an 83-66 victory over Auburn on Sunday.

The Gamecocks' victory came on a day the program retired the No. 22 jersey of 2017 national champion and three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson.

Auburn (11-11, 2-7 Southeastern Conference) tied the game at 27 midway through the second quarter before Kitts scored the next five points to start a 13-3 run to take control.

South Carolina (21-1, 9-0) went on to win its 56th consecutive SEC regular-season game and 13th in row over the Tigers.

MiLaysia Fulwiley finished with 17 points for the Gamecocks.

DeYona Gaston had a game-high 31 points to lead Auburn.

Wilson, a statue of whom has been outside the building since January 2021, was a focus throughout the game, with highlights of her college days showing on the video board during breaks.

South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts (21) pushes the ball upcourt on a fast break against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

Takeaways

Auburn: The Tigers muscled up to South Carolina early on but could not do it for 40 minutes — something many SEC opponents have felt against the Gamecocks in the past decade.

South Carolina: It wasn't the sharpest performance for the Gamecocks, but it was a satisfying one to celebrate Wilson, the program’s all-time leader with 2,389 points.

Key moment

Auburn had just tied things at 27-all on Celia Sumbane’s 3-pointer midway through the second quarter when Kitts scored the next five points, including her third 3-pointer of the season, to start a 13-3 run.

Key stat

South Carolina, in true Wilson fashion, dominated inside, outscoring Auburn 48-30 in the paint.

Auburn forward DeYona Gaston (5) looks to shoot against South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

Up next

Auburn hosts Texas A&M on Thursday night.

South Carolina heads to Georgia on Thursday night.