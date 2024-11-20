Paopao, Watkins lead No. 1 South Carolina to record 43rd straight win 77-45 over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Te-Hina Paopao had 13 points and Ashlyn Watkins added 10 points and 11 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina set a school record with its 43rd straight win, 77-45, over rival Clemson on Wednesday night.

The Gamecocks (5-0) struggled to find the basket for about 15 minutes and trailed 17-12 midway through the second quarter before breaking off a 17-0 run to take control.

South Carolina's previous best was 42 wins in a row, which started with the 2022 NCAA Tournament where it won the national championship and continued until the 2023 Final Four where it lost to Iowa 77-73.

It was Watkins' most dominant showing of the season since returning to the team from her suspension.

Loyal McQueen led Clemson (3-1) with 15 points.

Takeaways

South Carolina: Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said Sunday after a win over East Carolina her team misses too many layups. It happened again early at Clemson and needs fixing fast.

Clemson: The Tigers were blown out 109-40 by their rival a year ago. This time, Clemson and first-year coach Shawn Poppie threw a few early scares at the Gamecocks before losing its 14th in a row in the series.

South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao (0) drives past Clemson guard Maddi Cluse, left, and guard Mia Moore (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. Credit: AP/Artie Walker Jr.

Key moment

Clemson took a 17-12 lead on Mia Moore's 3-pointer with five minutes left in the second quarter. That's when South Carolina found its touch to ignite a 17-0 run to the break. The Gamecocks made 8 of 15 shots in that stretch after hitting just six of 29 attempts to that point.

Key stats

South Carolina's defense was dominant once more as it forced Clemson into a season-high 19 turnovers and outrebounded the Tigers 54-30.

Up next

South Carolina visits No. 5 UCLA on Sunday while Clemson will face UAB at the Emerald Coast Classic on Monday.