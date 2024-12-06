No. 3 South Carolina women hold off No. 8 Duke 81-70 for 62nd straight home win

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chloe Kitts tied her career high with 21 points to go with 11 rebounds as No. 3 South Carolina held off a late charge by No. 8 Duke for an 81-70 victory Thursday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge, the 62nd straight home win for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina (8-1) built a 25-point lead in the second half, but the Blue Devils (8-2) trimmed it to 71-63 with 6:10 left. Kitts followed with a basket inside and a three-point play to restore the double-digit advantage, and Duke could not get any closer.

The Gamecocks continued a home winning streak that began in December 2020 after their last loss at Colonial Life Arena to N.C. State.

It was the third double-double of the season for Kitts and the ninth of her career as South Carolina won its third in a row, two over ranked opponents, since losing at No. 1 UCLA on Nov. 24.

Tania Mair and Delaney Thomas had 14 points apiece to lead Duke.

Takeaways

Duke: The Blue Devils took too long to find the form that helped them defeat top-10 opponents Kansas State and Oklahoma earlier this season.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have typically overcome slow starts and turned things on late. This time, it was a lackluster finish that had them sweating a little bit in the fourth quarter.

Duke guard Ashlon Jackson (3) drives to the basket against South Carolina forward Sania Feagin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

Key moment

It came early as Bree Hall hit a 3-pointer to fuel a 17-2 run and put the Gamecocks ahead for good, 19-6.

Key stat

South Carolina came out fast and shot 60.6% (20 of 33) from the field in the first 20 minutes to lead 51-31.

Up next

Duke starts ACC play at home against Virginia Tech on Sunday. South Carolina faces another top-10 opponent in No. 9 TCU on Sunday.