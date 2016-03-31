SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

South Carolina got false alarm of NCAA Tournament bid

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin, center, reacts after a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Congratulations, you made March Madness.

Oh, wait a second. Not really.

The NCAA acknowledged yet another Selection Sunday foul-up, this one involving sending a text message to staff at South Carolina, notifying the Gamecocks that they had made the NCAA Tournament.

Well, not exactly.

The Gamecocks were one of the last four teams left out.

NOLA.com first reported the news Thursday. With the Final Four teams gathering in Houston, NCAA vice president Dan Gavitt released a statement saying that, indeed, did happen. Gavitt took full responsibility for the clerical error and apologized to South Carolina coach Frank Martin and the school’s entire community.

The NCAA was already being ridiculed for allowing its bracket to be revealed via social media while the two-hour CBS selection show was ongoing.

