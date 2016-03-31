South Carolina got false alarm of NCAA Tournament bid

HOUSTON — Congratulations, you made March Madness.

Oh, wait a second. Not really.

The NCAA acknowledged yet another Selection Sunday foul-up, this one involving sending a text message to staff at South Carolina, notifying the Gamecocks that they had made the NCAA Tournament.

Well, not exactly.

The Gamecocks were one of the last four teams left out.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

NOLA.com first reported the news Thursday. With the Final Four teams gathering in Houston, NCAA vice president Dan Gavitt released a statement saying that, indeed, did happen. Gavitt took full responsibility for the clerical error and apologized to South Carolina coach Frank Martin and the school’s entire community.

The NCAA was already being ridiculed for allowing its bracket to be revealed via social media while the two-hour CBS selection show was ongoing.