Cam Carter scores 17 points, LSU jumps out early and rolls past South Carolina 81-67

BATON ROUGE, La. — Cam Carter scored 17 points and LSU rolled past South Carolina 81-67 on Tuesday night.

LSU (14-12, 3-10 Southeastern Conference), which rallied to beat Oklahoma 82-79 on Saturday, has won two straight following a seven-game skid.

Carter was 7 of 14 from the field for LSU, which shot 50% (31 of 62) from the floor. Mike Williams III scored 13 points, Vyctorius Miller added 12 and Dji Bailey had 11. Carter, Williams and Miller each had three of the Tigers' 13 3-pointers.

Jamarii Thomas scored 23 points for South Carolina (10-16, 0-13). Collin Murray-Boyles added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Carter scored nine points and Williams chipped in with eight to help LSU build a 41-27 halftime lead. South Carolina used a 7-0 surge early in the second half to cut the deficit to 43-34 and pulled within nine points again with 13:26 left. Carter answered with back-to-back 3s to help LSU pull away.

South Carolina, which has lost 13 straight, will look for its first SEC win with a home game against Texas on Saturday. The Gamecocks have not won a game since Dec. 30 against Presbyterian.

LSU plays at No. 2 Florida on Saturday to begin a five-game stretch against current ranked teams.

LSU forward Daimion Collins (10) defends against South Carolina forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (31) under the basket during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. Credit: AP/Hilary Scheinuk

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball