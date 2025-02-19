SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Cam Carter scores 17 points, LSU jumps out early and rolls past South Carolina 81-67

LSU guard Cam Carter (5) drives the ball past South...

LSU guard Cam Carter (5) drives the ball past South Carolina guard Jamarii Thomas (6) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. Credit: AP/Hilary Scheinuk

By The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. — Cam Carter scored 17 points and LSU rolled past South Carolina 81-67 on Tuesday night.

LSU (14-12, 3-10 Southeastern Conference), which rallied to beat Oklahoma 82-79 on Saturday, has won two straight following a seven-game skid.

Carter was 7 of 14 from the field for LSU, which shot 50% (31 of 62) from the floor. Mike Williams III scored 13 points, Vyctorius Miller added 12 and Dji Bailey had 11. Carter, Williams and Miller each had three of the Tigers' 13 3-pointers.

Jamarii Thomas scored 23 points for South Carolina (10-16, 0-13). Collin Murray-Boyles added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Carter scored nine points and Williams chipped in with eight to help LSU build a 41-27 halftime lead. South Carolina used a 7-0 surge early in the second half to cut the deficit to 43-34 and pulled within nine points again with 13:26 left. Carter answered with back-to-back 3s to help LSU pull away.

South Carolina, which has lost 13 straight, will look for its first SEC win with a home game against Texas on Saturday. The Gamecocks have not won a game since Dec. 30 against Presbyterian.

LSU plays at No. 2 Florida on Saturday to begin a five-game stretch against current ranked teams.

LSU forward Daimion Collins (10) defends against South Carolina forward...

LSU forward Daimion Collins (10) defends against South Carolina forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (31) under the basket during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. Credit: AP/Hilary Scheinuk

