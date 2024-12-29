Tyrin Lawrence rallies Georgia to 79-72 victory over South Carolina State

ATHENS, Ga. — Tyrin Lawrence scored 13 of his 14 points in the second half as Georgia rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat South Carolina State 79-72 and run its win streak to seven in a nonconference finale for both teams on Sunday.

Lawrence had only a free throw to show for his efforts in the first half for Georgia's Bulldogs (12-1), who improved to 9-0 at home. But he made 4 of 6 shots with a 3-pointer and all four of his foul shots after Georgia trailed 41-24 at intermission.

RJ Godfrey also scored 14 for Georgia and he added six rebounds. Asa Newell and reserve Dakota Leffew both scored 12. Silas Demary Jr. had 11 points and five rebounds, while De'Shayne Montgomery scored 10 off the bench.

Jayden Johnson topped South Carolina State's Bulldogs (6-9) with 16 points. Michael Teal had 13 points and Wilson Dubinsky scored 12. All three players came off the bench.

Johnson scored 14 in the first half — including two 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds — to help South Carolina State take its big lead into the break.

Newell scored all 12 of his points in the second half to help spark the Georgia comeback. Demary also had only a free throw in the first half before scoring 10 in the rally.

Georgia didn't grab the lead until back-to-back three-point plays by Lawrence made it 60-55 with 6:44 left to play and the Bulldogs stayed in front from there.

Georgia has not lost since an 80-69 setback to then-No. 15 Marquette.

Georgia travels to play No. 16 Mississippi on Saturday in a Southeastern Conference opener. South Carolina State travels to play Morgan State on Saturday in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener.

