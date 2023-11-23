SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Sean East scores 21, leads Missouri's second-half rally to beat South Carolina State 82-59

By The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sean East scored 21 points, 13 in the second half, and Missouri blew open the game in the final 20 minutes, defeating South Carolina State 82-59 on Wednesday night.

With East leading the way, the Tigers shot 58% and scored 47 points after intermission. They finished the game at 53% from the field.

South Carolina State shot 61% in the first half and led 37-35 at halftime. The Bulldogs shot 33% in the second half and managed only 22 points.

Nick Honor added 14 points, Noah Carter 13 and Anthony Robinson 10 for Missouri (4-2).

Davion Everett had 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting for the Bulldogs (2-4) and nobody else scored more than six.

A 22-0 run in which Robinson scored the first seven points gave Missouri a 61-39 lead with a little more than 11 minutes remaining and the rout was on. Robinson scored all 10 of his points after halftime.

Missouri, which lost 73-72 to Jackson State on Sunday, got off to a slow start against South Carolina State. The Bulldogs made 13 of their first 19 shots and led 29-13 nearly 12 1/2 minutes into the game. Missouri tied it with an 18-2 run in which Honor hit three 3-pointers, then South Carolina State went ahead 37-35 at the break.

Missouri hosts Loyola of Maryland on Saturday.

