South Carolina to host Wofford in charity exhibition game to help those affected by Maui wildfires

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina will host Wofford in a charity exhibition game with proceeds going to those affected by fatal wildfires in Maui.

The contest will take place Nov. 1 with $10 tickets at the Colonial Life Arena. Monies raised will go to the Maui Strong Fund, which helps people and places affected by the devastating wildfires in Maui earlier this year.

South Carolina coach Lamont Paris thanked Wofford coach Dwight Perry for the team's participation. Paris said there were several members of the Gamecocks' staff who have ties to the yearly Maui Invitational tournament and they “want to do whatever we can to help support that community.”