Sallis, Hildreth combine for the last 4 points, lead Wake Forest over South Carolina Upstate 85-80

South Carolina Upstate's Breylin Garcia (12) and South Carolina Upstate's...

South Carolina Upstate's Breylin Garcia (12) and South Carolina Upstate's Mister Dean (5) defend Wake Forest's Efton Reid III (4) in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the South Carolina Upstate Spartans, 85-80. Credit: AP/Allison Lee Isley

By The Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hunter Sallis scored 23 points, Cameron Hildreth added 18 and the pair combined for the last four points to push Wake Forest past South Carolina Upstate 85-80 on Wednesday night.

Karmani Gregory's 3-pointer pulled South Carolina Upstate to 81-80 with 28 seconds left. Sallis answered with a pair of free throws. On the ensuing possession, Hildreth grabbed the rebound from Breylin Garcia's missed layup and then added two free throws to seal it.

Sallis, a senior guard who made two late free throws in a 72-70 win over Michigan on Sunday, entered 44 shy points of surpassing 1,000. Sallis was 9 of 14 from the field and made all four free-throw attempts against the Spartans.

Davin Cosby added 15 points and Efton Reid III scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds for Wake Forest (4-0).

Mister Dean scored 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting to lead South Carolina Upstate (1-3), which led 67-61 with 8:08 remaining. Brit Harris added 16 points.

Wake Forest led by as many as 10 points in the first half and took a 41-38 advantage into the break. Sallis led with 13 points and Hildreth scored nine. Dean scored 10 first-half points for the Spartans.

The Demon Deacons shot 51% (28 of 55) overall and scored 14 points from 17 turnovers but missed 11 free throws (22 of 33).

