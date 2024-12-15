Edwards, Watkins lead No. 3 South Carolina to its 63rd straight home win, 78-62 over South Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Joyce Edwards scored 15 points while Ashlyn Watkins had 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks as No. 3 South Carolina opened a big lead early and cruised to its 63rd straight win at home with a 78-62 victory over South Florida on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (10-1) started with an 18-4 burst as Bree Hall and Te-Hina Paopao made two 3s apiece and the Bulls (5-6) could not dig themselves out of the hole.

Edwards, a 6-foot-3 freshman, had her career high to lead the team, which finished with five players in double figures.

Sammie Puisis had 19 points with four 3-pointers to lead South Florida, an American Athletic Conference team whose losses have all come against power conference opponents. L'or Mputu finished with 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Bulls were down 43-31 at the half, but South Carolina stretched things out with a 23-12 start to the third quarter to take control.

Takeaways

South Florida: The Bulls, who lost a second-round NCAA game to South Carolina here in 2023, withstood the early surge and held their own much of the game as they beat the Gamecocks on the offensive glass, 15-12, through three quarters.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks did more than enough to cruise to their latest victory. But spotty defense and work on the boards could cost them when Southeastern Conference play starts in a couple of weeks.

South Carolina forward Sania Feagin (20) scores inside over South Florida guard Carla Brito (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. Credit: AP/Artie Walker Jr.

Key moment

It came early with Hall and Paopao each making two 3-pointers as South Carolina started with an 18-4 burst.

Key stat

South Carolina lost on the offensive glass with USF outboarding them 17-12.

Up next

South Florida returns home to face Northwestern State on Tuesday night.

South Carolina plays Charleston Southern at home at noon Thursday.