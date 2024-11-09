Potts scores 17, No. 23 Nebraska women rally in 4th quarter to top SE Louisiana 78-68

LINCOLN, Neb. — Natalie Potts scored 17 points and No. 23 Nebraska rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Southeastern Louisiana 78-68 on Saturday.

The Cornhuskers trailed for most of the game until Alberte Rimdal converted a three-point play and Potts hit a 3-pointer to make it 60-59 just over a minute into the fourth quarter. After Cheyanne Daniels scored to put SE Louisiana back on top, Potts had a layup and Rimdal a 3-pointer for a 65-61 Nebraska lead.

Nebraska led 70-68 heading into the final two minutes when Logan Nissley drilled a 3-pointer to spark a game-closing 8-0 run. The last five points came from the foul line while the Lions were missing three shots and had a turnover.

Rimdal and Nissley had 14 points apiece for the Cornhuskers and Petra Bozan added 11. Potts and Nissley both had four 3s as Nebraska was 14 of 29 behind the arc and shot 52% (26 of 50) overall.

Nebraska went 7 of 10 from the field with three 3s and was 7 of 11 from the foul line in outscoring Southeast Louisiana 24-11 in the fourth quarter.

Alexius Horne scored 24 points for the Lions (1-1) and Lexi Alexander added 14. Southeast Louisiana shot 51% (27 of 53) but only had five 3s while outscoring the Huskers 40-24 inside.

Southeastern Louisiana shot 16 for 26 (61%) in the first half to take a 37-31 lead, leading from the the middle of the first quarter on. Nebraska shot almost as well until missing its last four shots to drop to 45.5%, although the Cornhuskers hit 7 of 15 3-pointers.