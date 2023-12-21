SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Ayoka Lee continues stellar play with 20 points, leads No. 12 K-State women in rout of Southern

By The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Ayoka Lee continued her red-hot shooting pace and scored 20 points to lead No. 12 Kansas State to an 84-52 victory over Southern on Wednesday night.

Lee made 8 of 10 shots, including 1 for 1 from 3-point distance, and made all three of her free throws. She has made 46 of 59 shots (78%) over the past four games and has scored 108 points in that stretch.

Serena Sundell had 11 points with seven assists and five rebounds for the Wildcats (12-1). Taryn Sides had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The Wildcats shot 56.7% and scored 40 points in the paint.

The Wildcats led 49-15 at halftime after outshooting the Jaguars 57.1%-16.7%. Southern made only five field goals in 30 attempts and Lee led K-State with 11 points in the half.

Aniya Gourdine scored 12 points and Genovea Johnson added 10 for the Jaguars (1-9).

Kansas State played its third game in five days — all non-conference wins — and will return to the court on Dec. 30 for a Big 12 opener at Cincinnati.

Southern plays its fourth straight power conference opponent on Friday against Oklahoma on the road.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME