Pedulla hits 6 3-pointers to lead No. 19 Ole Miss to 77-46 win over Southern Miss

BILOXI, Miss. — Sean Pedulla scored 18 points on six 3-pointers to lead No. 19 Mississippi to a 77-46 victory over Southern Miss on Saturday.

Jaylen Murray had 14 points and made four 3s for the Rebels (9-1) in the neutral-site game at Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Davon Barnes added nine points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Jaemyn Brakefield scored 10.

The Golden Eagles (4-6) were led by Denijay Harris, who had 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. But he got little support and Southern Miss shot just 16 of 49 (32.7%).

Pedulla had 15 points and five 3s by halftime to help the Rebels take a 38-28 lead that turned into a rout. Ole Miss outscored Southern Miss 39-18 in the second half.

Takeaways

Ole Miss: The Rebels continue to thrive against lesser competition, even with guard Matthew Murrell missing his second straight game with a lower-body injury.

Southern Miss: Harris made 6 of 12 field goals. The rest of the team went 10 of 37 (27%).

Key moment

It didn't take long for Ole Miss to take control in either half. The Rebels scored 12 straight points and were up 16-2 less than seven minutes into the game and did it again with nine straight points to open the second half, including two inside baskets from Barnes and Murray's 3-pointer.

Mississippi forward Malik Dia (0) battles Southern Mississippi forward DeAntoni Gordon (1) for a shot at the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Biloxi, Miss. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

Key stat

Ole Miss had nine 3-pointers in the first half and went 13 of 32 for the game (40.6%). Southern Miss struggled from the perimeter, making just four 3s in 23 attempts (17.4%).

Up next

Southern Miss hosts Lamar and Ole Miss hosts Southern on Tuesday night.