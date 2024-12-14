SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Pedulla hits 6 3-pointers to lead No. 19 Ole Miss to 77-46 win over Southern Miss

Mississippi guard Sean Pedulla (3) loses his balance as he...

Mississippi guard Sean Pedulla (3) loses his balance as he attempts to dribble past a Southern Mississippi player, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Biloxi, Miss. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

By The Associated Press

BILOXI, Miss. — Sean Pedulla scored 18 points on six 3-pointers to lead No. 19 Mississippi to a 77-46 victory over Southern Miss on Saturday.

Jaylen Murray had 14 points and made four 3s for the Rebels (9-1) in the neutral-site game at Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Davon Barnes added nine points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Jaemyn Brakefield scored 10.

The Golden Eagles (4-6) were led by Denijay Harris, who had 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. But he got little support and Southern Miss shot just 16 of 49 (32.7%).

Pedulla had 15 points and five 3s by halftime to help the Rebels take a 38-28 lead that turned into a rout. Ole Miss outscored Southern Miss 39-18 in the second half.

Takeaways

Ole Miss: The Rebels continue to thrive against lesser competition, even with guard Matthew Murrell missing his second straight game with a lower-body injury.

Southern Miss: Harris made 6 of 12 field goals. The rest of the team went 10 of 37 (27%).

Key moment

It didn't take long for Ole Miss to take control in either half. The Rebels scored 12 straight points and were up 16-2 less than seven minutes into the game and did it again with nine straight points to open the second half, including two inside baskets from Barnes and Murray's 3-pointer.

Mississippi forward Malik Dia (0) battles Southern Mississippi forward DeAntoni...

Mississippi forward Malik Dia (0) battles Southern Mississippi forward DeAntoni Gordon (1) for a shot at the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Biloxi, Miss. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

Key stat

Ole Miss had nine 3-pointers in the first half and went 13 of 32 for the game (40.6%). Southern Miss struggled from the perimeter, making just four 3s in 23 attempts (17.4%).

Up next

Southern Miss hosts Lamar and Ole Miss hosts Southern on Tuesday night.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME