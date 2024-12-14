Pedulla hits 6 3-pointers to lead No. 19 Ole Miss to 77-46 win over Southern Miss
BILOXI, Miss. — Sean Pedulla scored 18 points on six 3-pointers to lead No. 19 Mississippi to a 77-46 victory over Southern Miss on Saturday.
Jaylen Murray had 14 points and made four 3s for the Rebels (9-1) in the neutral-site game at Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Davon Barnes added nine points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Jaemyn Brakefield scored 10.
The Golden Eagles (4-6) were led by Denijay Harris, who had 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. But he got little support and Southern Miss shot just 16 of 49 (32.7%).
Pedulla had 15 points and five 3s by halftime to help the Rebels take a 38-28 lead that turned into a rout. Ole Miss outscored Southern Miss 39-18 in the second half.
Takeaways
Ole Miss: The Rebels continue to thrive against lesser competition, even with guard Matthew Murrell missing his second straight game with a lower-body injury.
Southern Miss: Harris made 6 of 12 field goals. The rest of the team went 10 of 37 (27%).
Key moment
It didn't take long for Ole Miss to take control in either half. The Rebels scored 12 straight points and were up 16-2 less than seven minutes into the game and did it again with nine straight points to open the second half, including two inside baskets from Barnes and Murray's 3-pointer.
Key stat
Ole Miss had nine 3-pointers in the first half and went 13 of 32 for the game (40.6%). Southern Miss struggled from the perimeter, making just four 3s in 23 attempts (17.4%).
Up next
Southern Miss hosts Lamar and Ole Miss hosts Southern on Tuesday night.