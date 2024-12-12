SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Taylor Jones scores 19 to lead No. 6 Texas to a 97-39 win over Southern

Texas forward Taylor Jones (44) grabs a rebound over Southern...

Texas forward Taylor Jones (44) grabs a rebound over Southern guard Aleighyah Fontenot (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

By The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — Center Taylor Jones had her second double-double of the season, 19 points and 11 rebounds in 23 minutes, and No. 6 Texas defeated Southern 97-39 on Wednesday night.

Madison Booker added 17 points for Texas (9-1), and Kyla Oldacre scored 16 points in 17 minutes. Rori Harmon added nine assists. Jones had three blocks.

DeMya Porter scored 12 points to lead Southern (1-9), which shot just 23.5%.

Jones, Oldacre and Booker combined to convert 18 of 21 shots from the field. Jones led the way making 8 of 9. They hit 15 of 18 from the free-throw line. Oldacre missed just one of her nine attempts.

Takeaways

Southern: The Jaguars, picked to finish second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference by the league's coaches and sports information directors, have faced a difficult nonconference schedule. They have lost to eight teams from power four conferences by an average of 28 points.

Texas: The Longhorns used their size advantage to outscore Southern 40-16 in the paint and induce fouls. Texas attempted 28 more free throws than Southern and made 24 more.

Key moment

Texas pulled away for a 46-24 halftime lead thanks in part to a boost from Oldacre, a backup center who joined the Longhorns this season after transferring from Miami. She scored eight points in four minutes during the second quarter, including a fast-break layup after making a steal.

Southern center Tionna Lidge (21) loses control of a rebound...

Southern center Tionna Lidge (21) loses control of a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Texas in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Key stat

In addition to shooting poorly, Southern committed 18 turnovers, seven fewer than Texas opponents average. But the Longhorns used them efficiently to take a 29-4 edge in points off turnovers.

Up next

Southern hosts Jarvis Christian on Sunday, and Texas is at Richmond on Sunday.


