Penn State jumps out early and cruises to an 83-53 victory over St. Francis (Pa.)

By The Associated Press

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Kanye Clary scored 14 points to lead four in double figures as Penn State rolled to an 83-53 victory over St. Francis (Pa.) on Tuesday night.

Clary, Penn State's leading scorer averaging 21 points per game, was 6 of 12 from the floor. Zach Hicks added 12 points, and the pair combined for five of the Nittany Lions' seven 3-pointers. Qudus Wahab also scored 12 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds. Ace Baldwin Jr. chipped in 11 points.

Penn State (3-0) scored 38 points in the paint and 28 points from 20 St. Francis turnovers.

Bobby Rosenberger III scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting that included three 3-pointers to lead St. Francis (0-3).

Penn State jumped out on a 16-4 run on its way to building a 46-18 halftime lead. Wahab scored 10 points and Clary had nine as the Nittany Lions shot 55% (17 of 31) overall and made five 3s in the half.

Penn State hosts Morehead State on Thursday. St. Francis hosts Pittsburgh-Greensburg on Monday.

