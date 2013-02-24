St. John's wins fifth straight as Rutgers' Stringer remains at 899 career wins

C. Vivian Stringer is getting tired of talking about 900 wins. The Rutgers coach knows it will come eventually.

Nadirah McKenith scored 21 points and Briana Brown added 13 to lead St. John's to a 61-48 win over Rutgers Saturday, denying Stringer her 900th career win.

St. John's (15-10, 9-4) has won five consecutive games since a six-point loss to Connecticut.

Stringer, a Hall of Famer in her 42nd season as a head coach, is seeking to become the fourth women's coach to reach 900 wins. She'll join the elite group of Pat Summitt, Jody Conradt and Sylvia Hatchell, who reached the mark on Feb. 7. Only three Division I men's coaches have reached 900 victories -- Mike Krzyzewski, Bob Knight and Jim Boeheim.

"I'm going to get it before I die," Stringer said. "That much you can count on. I'm tired of talking about it. I think our kids are trying to survive. I talked with Sylvia Hatchell. She called me the other day. She said it was really stressful."

The Scarlet Knights (14-12, 5-8 Big East) have lost four straight since Stringer earned her 899th win against Cincinnati.

St. John's rookie head coach Joe Tartamella said, "I just started my career and can respect and understand what coach Stringer's meant to the game of women's basketball. I know that she's done a lot for our sport and a lot for her players over a period of time." -- AP