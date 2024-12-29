Backcourt comes up big as No. 6 Florida beats Stetson 85-45 to remain undefeated before SEC play

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Alijah Martin scored 18 points, Will Richard added 17 and No. 6 Florida remained unbeaten with an 85-45 victory over Stetson on Sunday.

Fellow guard Walter Clayton Jr. chipped in 12 points and seven assists as the Gators (13-0) extended their home winning streak to 15 and ended nonconference play without a blemish.

Florida opened up a double-digit lead early and really started to pull away midway through the second half with an array of dunks and fast-break baskets. The Gators finished with 52 points in the paint and 34 on the break.

Coach Todd Golden’s team is one of four unbeatens remaining in Division I, joining top-ranked Tennessee, No. 12 Oklahoma and Drake.

Mehki Ellison led the Hatters (2-11) with 15 points. Josh Massey landed hard on his left elbow in the second half and was helped to the locker room.

Stetson was ravaged by the transfer portal after making its first NCAA Tournament in March, losing four of five starters.

Takeaways

Stetson: It could be a long year for the Hatters and coach Donnie Jones, who are showing what could happen to a midmajor program that enjoys success.

Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr., left, signs the jersey of Eli Fowler, 8, center, as brother James Fowler, 12, right, looks on before an NCAA college basketball game against Stetson Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Credit: AP/Alan Youngblood

Florida: The Gators continue to look like one of the deepest and most talented teams in the country. This victory came after a week off for the holidays, and the Gators had no issues following their long layoff.

Key moment

Martin and Richard combined to score 17 consecutive points for Florida late in the first half, turning a 13-point lead into a laugher.

Key stat

The Gators had 19 assists on 35 baskets.

Up next

Stetson opens ASUN Conference play at Queens on Thursday, and Florida opens Southeastern Conference play at Kentucky on Saturday.