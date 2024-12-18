SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Carter, backup Miller lead full-on assault in LSU's 99-53 dismantling of Stetson

By The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. — Cam Carter and reserve Vyctorius Miller each scored 16 points, Dji Bailey scored 14 points and LSU demolished Stetson 99-53 on Tuesday night.

Corey Chest scored 13 points and Curtis Givens III 12 for LSU (9-2), whose bench alone made 13 field goals compared to Stetson's 18 total.

If there was a bright spot for the Hatters (1-10), guard Mehki Ellison scored a game-high and career-high 23 points on 9-for-18 shooting. Reserve Jordan Wood scored 10 points.

LSU built a 17-0 lead in just a little more than the first nine minutes. Ellison's jump shot marked the first basket of the game for Stetson with 10:19 left before halftime. They wouldn't score again for another 5 1/2 minutes when Tristan Gross made a 3-pointer to reduce the deficit to 29-5. LSU led 47-10 at halftime.

Stetson will try to end its 10-game losing streak against NCCAA member Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. LSU — which has played seven of its first 11 games at home — hosts New Orleans on Sunday.

