Stevenson, West Virginia Mountaineers to host Wilson and the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-4, 0-2 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Wilson and the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks visit Erik Stevenson and the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-0 at home. West Virginia ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Tre Mitchell averaging 6.0.

The Jayhawks are 2-0 in Big 12 play. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

The Mountaineers and Jayhawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kedrian Johnson is averaging 9.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Stevenson is averaging 14.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Wilson is scoring 20.6 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

