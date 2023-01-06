Stonehill 62, Wagner 58
WAGNER (8-6)
Taylor 7-12 3-4 17, B.Brown 1-9 4-4 6, Ezquerra 5-11 0-0 12, Hunt 1-5 2-2 5, Williams 1-4 1-2 3, Moore 1-8 1-1 3, Price Noel 4-8 1-1 12, Fletcher 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 12-14 58.
STONEHILL (6-11)
Bergan 0-4 4-4 4, Sims 5-10 3-4 13, Zegarowski 3-5 2-2 8, Burnett 3-8 10-11 16, Stone 2-2 3-4 8, Mack 2-3 1-2 6, Johnson 2-7 0-1 5, Melis 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 18-42 23-29 62.
Halftime_Wagner 24-21. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 6-25 (Price Noel 3-6, Ezquerra 2-7, Hunt 1-4, Fletcher 0-1, Moore 0-2, Williams 0-2, B.Brown 0-3), Stonehill 3-12 (Stone 1-1, Mack 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Burnett 0-1, Zegarowski 0-1, Bergan 0-3). Fouled Out_B.Brown. Rebounds_Wagner 33 (Taylor, B.Brown 11), Stonehill 31 (Burnett 7). Assists_Wagner 11 (Ezquerra 3), Stonehill 6 (Sims 2). Total Fouls_Wagner 22, Stonehill 14. A_411 (1,560).