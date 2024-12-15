SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Chad Venning scores 13 to help Boston College beat Stonehill 73-69

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — Chad Venning scored 13 points, Donald Hand Jr. and Chas Kelley III added 13 points apiece and Boston College held on to beat Stonehill 73-69 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Dion Brown scored back-to-back baskets to match Boston College's biggest lead of the game and make it 57-44 with 10 minutes to play. Ethan Meuser made back-to-back 3-pointers before Todd Brogna and Hermann Koffi each added another from behind the arc before Brogna made a layup to cap a 15-6 spurt and make it a two-point game with 21 seconds remaining.

Hand and Elijah Strong each made two free throws from there to seal it for the Eagles.

Louie Semona hit a 3-pointer that gave Stonehill (6-6) a 22-19 lead with 8 minutes left in the first half half but the Skyhawks made just one of their next 10 field-goal attempts to close the first half and open the second.

Kelley hit a jumper with 4:54 left until the intermission that made it 28-26 and gave the Eagles the lead for good and Fred Payne's 3-pointer to cap the first-half scoring gave Boston College a 35-30 lead at the break.

Brogna made 3 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting for Stonehill. Meuser scored 11 points and Amir Nesbitt 10.

Boston College (7-4) had lost three in a row since Joshua Beadle's 3-pointer in the closing seconds helped the Eagles beat Boise State 63-61 in the championship game at the Cayman Islands Classic on Nov. 26.

