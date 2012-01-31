Stony Brook, Hofstra in BracketBusters

Both of Long Island's Division I men's basketball teams will be in action on ESPN "BracketBusters" weekend.

Stony Brook (13-7, 8-1 America East) will travel to Massachusetts to take on Northeastern on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. This will be the first meeting between the teams since March 5, 2005, when both were in the America East. The Huskies lead the all-time series 6-3, and have won the last five matchups.

Last year, in its first Bracket Buster appearance, Stony Brook fell to Manhattan, 64-63, in overtime. As part of the Bracket Busters agreement, Northeastern will play at Stony Brook during the 2013-14 season

Hofstra will host Siena the same day at 4 p.m. It will be the seventh appearance in ESPN's BracketBusters weekend for the Pride, which fell, 82-56 on the road, to Wright State last year. Hofstra is 5-1 in the Bracket Buster. As part of the BracketBusters agreement, Siena will host Hofstra during either the 2012-13 or 2013-14 season.