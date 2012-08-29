Stony Brook takes on UConn, Seton Hall, Maryland

The Stony Brook men's basketball team announced its complete 2012-13 schedule Tuesday. The 29-game regular season will include 16 America East Conference games and 13 non-conference games. Twelve of the contests will be on campus at Pritchard Gymnasium, where the Seawolves have a 14-game winning streak dating to last season.

This year's non-conference schedule is highlighted by matchups at Big East teams Connecticut (Nov. 25) and Seton Hall (Dec. 28), ACC member Maryland (Dec. 21), and a nationally televised game against Rider on Nov. 13 at 6 a.m. as part of ESPN's College Hoops Tip-Off Marathon. Stony Brook will open the season at home Nov. 11 against Mount Ida.

The conference schedule begins Jan. 5 at home against New Hampshire. The Seawolves will have a rematch with defending America East Tournament champion Vermont on Jan. 18 in Burlington and they wrap up the regular season at home against Albany on March 3.

The 2013 America East Championship will be March 8-10 at SEFCU Arena in Albany, with the final at the highest remaining seed March 16.