SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Jayden Epps leads the way with 27 points and Georgetown edges Syracuse 75-71 in 100th meeting

By The Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jayden Epps scored a season-high 27 points, including the go-ahead basket late in the game, and Georgetown defeated Syracuse 75-71 on Saturday.

The 100th meeting between the two teams was a back-and-forth matchup with 16 lead changes and 11 ties. The Hoyas moved ahead for good at 70-69 on a layup by Epps with 3 1/2 minutes remaining.

With 22 seconds left, Georgetown went up 74-69 on another layup by Epps. After Jaquan Carlos drew a foul and made both free throws to get Syracuse within three points, Georgetown's Malik Mack hit one of two from the line for a four-point lead with 10 seconds left. Carlos missed with three seconds left and time ran out after Georgetown grabbed the rebound.

The largest lead of the first half was 9-4 in favor of Syracuse. There were 10 ties and 12 lead changes in the half and the game was tied at 37 at halftime.

A 3-pointer by Mack and two 3s from Epps helped the Hoyas take a 54-46 lead early in the second half before Syracuse bounced back to go up by six. A 3-pointer by Epps put Georgetown up 67-66 at 4:32 then Carlos answered with a 3 on the next possession for Syracuse's final lead, 69-67.

Epps made 11 of 15 shots, including 4 of 6 3-pointers, and he made his only free-throw attempt. Thomas Sorber had 16 points and Micah Peavy had 12 points and nine rebounds. Mack had nine points, eight assists and six assists for the Hoyas (8-2).

Eddie Lampkin had 18 points, Carlos and Jyare Davis 15 each, and Elijah Moore 10 for Syracuse (5-5).

Syracuse leads the series 54-46.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME