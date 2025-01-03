Carnegie, Smith lead balanced attack as No. 13 Georgia Tech women beat Syracuse

ATLANTA — Dani Carnegie scored 28 points and Zoesha Smith recorded a double-double and 13th ranked Georgia Tech beat Syracuse 85-68 on Thursday night.

Carnegie finished 11-for-18 shooting — including 6 for 8 from 3-point range — and Smith scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Smith and Tonie Morgan each shot 6 for 13 and Morgan scored 15 points and distributed six assists. Despite a 2-for-9 shooting performance, Kara Dunn scored 14 points going 10 for 14 from the foul line.

Georgi Woolley scored 22 points for Syracuse and Kyra Wood 12 for the Orange.

The Yellow Jackets (15-0, 3-0 ACC) used the second quarter to create a cushion against Syracuse (6-7, 0-2) which saw its two-game win streak come to an end.

After a 16-all tie after the first, Morgan converted a three-point play, Ariadna Termis buried a 3 and Smith added a tip-in for a 24-16 lead. Carnegie's jump shot with 4:28 left before halftime gave Georgia Tech its first double-digit lead at 36-25. Georgia Tech led 44-31 at halftime and stayed ahead by double digits for the remainder.

Georgia Tech continues to pursue its highest ranking in program history with a home game against Virgnia Tech next Thursday. The Yellow Jackets reached No. 11 in the Associated Press poll on Feb. 7, 2022.

Syracuse is at Florida State on Sunday.