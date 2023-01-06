Tarleton St. 68, S. Utah 65
S. UTAH (10-6)
Fausett 4-8 5-6 14, Spurgin 5-7 1-1 11, Allen 4-7 4-5 14, Butler 1-6 0-0 2, T.Jones 3-8 2-2 9, Healy 2-9 0-0 5, Barnes 1-3 1-2 4, Fallah 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 23-52 13-16 65.
TARLETON ST. (8-7)
Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Rushin 0-0 0-0 0, Bogues 1-4 0-0 2, Daniel 4-8 5-6 13, L.Williams 6-16 0-0 15, Clark 7-15 2-2 20, McDavid 4-5 1-2 10, Booker 1-5 4-4 6, Gaddy 1-1 0-2 2, Hopkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 12-16 68.
Halftime_Tarleton St. 36-35. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 6-20 (Allen 2-3, Fausett 1-2, Barnes 1-3, T.Jones 1-4, Healy 1-5, Butler 0-3), Tarleton St. 8-15 (Clark 4-6, L.Williams 3-8, McDavid 1-1). Fouled Out_Spurgin. Rebounds_S. Utah 26 (Butler 7), Tarleton St. 27 (Daniel, Clark 8). Assists_S. Utah 16 (Butler 7), Tarleton St. 14 (Daniel 6). Total Fouls_S. Utah 17, Tarleton St. 14. A_1,105 (2,400).