Taylor scores 22 points in N.C. State's 84-64 win over Abilene Christian

By The Associated Press

RALIEGH, N.C. — Jayden Taylor scored 22 points and North Carolina State defeated Abilene Christian 84-64 on Friday night.

Taylor, a Butler transfer, was 5-of-12 shooting with three 3-pointers and made all nine of his free throws. He and Casey Morsell had 3-pointers in an 11-0 run that put the Wolfpack up by 29 with 8 1/2 minutes remaining.

Morsell scored 16 points, Arizona State grad transfer DJ Horne added 15 and DJ Burns Jr. 12 for N.C. State (2-0). Missouri transfer Mohamed Diarra just missed his second straight double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds. The Wolfpack shot 46% and made 20 of 24 free throws.

Immanuel Allen, with 11 points, was the only double-figures scorer for the Wildcats (1-1), who opened their season with a 64-59 win over Oklahoma State on Monday.

N.C. State shot 50% in the first half in taking a 47-29 lead with Morsell and Burns scoring 10 points each. Though the Wolfpack made just 1 of 9 from 3-point range in the half they hit 14 of 15 free throws. A 10-0 run resulted in an 18-point lead with six minutes left in the half and the Knights maintained the double-digit lead thereafter.

N.C. State is host to Charleston Southern next Friday. Abilene Christian is host to Prairie View on Tuesday.

