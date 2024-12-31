SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Caleb Love hits 5 3s, scores 33 as Arizona beats TCU 90-81 in Big 12 opener

By The Associated Press

TUSCON, Ariz. — Caleb Love hit five 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 33 points, Henri Veesaar added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Arizona beat TCU 90-81 on Monday night in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Love made 11 of 17 from the field, hit 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and had seven rebounds and seven assists. Jaden Bradley added 10 points and six assists for Arizona (7-5).

The Wildcats had a season-high 28 assists, led by KJ Lewis’ eight to go with eight points and three steals. Arizona made 33 of 58 (57%) from the field despite missing 15 of its 22 shots from behind the arc.

Love made a layup to open the scoring with 18:30 left in the first half, followed with a 3-pointer 33 seconds later and Arizona led the rest of the way. Five different Wildcats scored in a 13-2 run that pushed the lead to 22-8 with 10:38 left in the first half. TCU scored 15 of the next 19 points to make it a three-point game about 4 minutes later and went into halftime trailing 41-37.

The Horned Frogs got within a point on three occasions in the first five minutes of the second half, but Arizona responded each time, pulling away for good with a 12-5 spurt that made it 76-66 after Tobe Awaka converted a three-point play with 6:30 to play.

Noah Reynolds scored a season-high 23 points with seven assists for TCU (7-5) and Vasean Allette added 15 points on 6-of-19 shooting. Ernest Udeh Jr. scored 10 and grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds and Micah Robinson also scored 10.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME