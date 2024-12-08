SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Jason Edwards scores 30 points and Vanderbilt tops TCU 83-74

By The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — Jason Edwards scored 30 points off the bench and Vanderbilt defeated TCU 83-74 on Sunday at the USLBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

Neither team led by more than five points until a 9-0 run led by reserves Jaylen Carey and Tyler Tanner gave Vanderbilt a 68-58 lead with 5 1/2 minutes to go. Micah Robinson hit a 3-pointer as TCU began to close the gap. A 3-pointer by Noah Reynolds got the Horned Frogs within four points and a couple of minutes later a three-point play by Frankie Collins made it 75-71 with 50 seconds remaining.

After Edwards made two free throws for a six-point Vanderbilt lead, Collins missed in the paint and the Commodores closed it out at the free-throw line.

Edwards hit 8 of 16 shots and 13 of 14 free throws for Vanderbilt, which improved to 9-1 under first-year coach Mark Byington. Devin McGlockton added 10 points.

Four players — Ernest Udeh Jr., Trazarien White, David Punch and Brendan Wenzel — scored 11 points for TCU (5-4).

TCU took an early 8-2 lead. After that, neither team led by more than four points for the remainder of the first half and Vanderbilt held the lead for only 57 seconds. Still, Tyler Nickel's last-second 3-pointer gave Vandy a 41-38 lead at the break. Edwards led the Commodores with 17 first-half points.

The Coast-to-Coast Challenge doubleheader was held at Dickies Arena, officially a neutral site although the Horned Frogs are now 4-2 at the facility.

