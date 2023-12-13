Jonas Aidoo scores 29 points, No. 10 Tennessee beats Georgia Southern 74-56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jonas Aidoo had 29 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 10 Tennessee beat Southern 74-56 on Tuesday night.

The winless Eagles (0-10) had no answer for the 6-foot-11 Aidoo, who also had two steals and two blocks. Aidoo was the only double-digit scorer for the Volunteers (7-3).

“(Aidoo) was really good tonight,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “Now, it's about consistency. Can he do it the next time out?”

First-year Eagles coach Charlie Henry spent the four previous seasons as an assistant at Alabama. He saw plenty of Aidoo, a junior.

“That's a development success story for (Tennessee),” Henry said. “He has a great touch offensively. That game has expanded. He can shut off the rim on defense.”

“You can go anywhere with confidence,” said Aidoo. “It will take you anywhere.”

After trailing by as many as 28 points shortly after halftime, Georgia Southern cut the difference to 13 with a 10-point spurt midway through the second half. Derrick Harris came off the bench to score all but two of his 13 points in the second half for the Eagles.

Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo (0) shoots over Georgia Southern forward Cam Bryant (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Wade Payne

Barnes was upset that Aidoo shot 10 of 16 from the field and his other four starters combined to go 6 of 23 and committed 11 turnovers.

“We always talk about consistency, mental toughness and discipline,” Barnes said. “They have to know it's a 40-minute game, not 20 minutes.”

Aidoo scored the first 10 points of the game and had 21 by halftime as the Vols led 49-21. It was the most first-half points scored by a Tennessee player in 10 years.

“When you give up 49 points in the first half, you don’t give yourself much of a chance,” Henry said. “Tennessee took its foot off the gas in the second half, being honest.”

Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo battles for the ball with Georgia Southern center Carlos Curry (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Wade Payne

TYING LEFTY

Barnes' win was his 786th over 37 seasons, tying him for 15th all-time with Lefty Driesell. Driesell posted his numbers over 41 seasons.

“Is that true?” Barnes asked at the start of his meeting with the media. “I talked with (Driesell) last week. He's doing great. I guess I'll call him tomorrow.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Southern: A brutal pre-Sun Belt Conference schedule should have the Eagles ready to compete. Georgia Southern had an exhibition against Georgia Tech and a regular-season meeting with Michigan State before it ventured to Knoxville to play No. 10 Tennessee. The Eagles shouldn’t see any teams of that caliber the rest of the way.

Tennessee: This mismatch allowed Barnes to get several young players into the game. The Vols used 12 players after only eight saw playing time in their previous game, a win over then-No. 20 Illinois. Barnes would like to have confidence in more players to contribute, and finding offense from others besides Dalton Knecht — who finished with seven points on 2-of-7 shooting — is an objective as the season goes on.

UP NEXT

Georgia Southern: The Eagles will go after win No. 1 at home Saturday against UNC Wilmington.

Tennessee: The Vols will be part of 2023 Hall of Fame Series. They face North Carolina State at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Saturday night.

___

