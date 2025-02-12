Almonor and Oweh score 13 points each as No. 15 Kentucky beats No. 5 Tennessee 75-64

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Ansley Almonor and Otega Oweh scored 13 points each and No. 15 Kentucky beat No. 5 Tennessee 75-64 on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (17-7, 6-5 Southeastern Conference) completed a regular season sweep of the Volunteers. Kentucky also beat Tennessee 78-73 on Jan. 28 in Knoxville, and is now 7-1 against teams ranked in the Top 15 this season.

Koby Brea and Trent Noah added 11 points each. The Wildcats made 12 3-pointers, including three by Noah.

Zakai Zeigler scored 17 points to lead Tennessee (21-5, 7-5), Igor Milicic had 16 and nine rebounds, and Chaz Lanier added 10 points.

Takeaways

Tennessee: The Volunteers had a three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 4-4 in road games. Tennessee scored just 26 points in the first half, while leading scorer Lanier (17.7 points per game), was held to just 10 points.

Kentucky: The Wildcats were without guard Jaxson Robinson, the team’s second-leading scorer (13.3 points per game), who sat out because of a right wrist injury. Robinson scored 17 points in the win over the Volunteers on Jan. 28. Kentucky has played just seven games with a full roster this season. Lamont Butler left with 8:40 after apparently re-aggravating his shoulder.

Key moment

After Tennessee took its second lead with 4:43 left, the Wildcats outscored the Vols 17-4 in the final four minutes. Koby Brea connected on two 3-pointers during the decisive spurt.

Kentucky's Lamont Butler (1) shoots while pressured by Tennessee's Felix Okpara (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Feb.11, 2025. Credit: AP/James Crisp

Up next

Kentucky plays at Texas on Saturday, and Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt.