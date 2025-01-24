Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell gives birth to son and both are 'doing well'

AUSTIN, Texas — Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell gave birth this week to a son and they are both “doing well,” a Tennessee spokesperson said.

Conor Scott Caldwell is the first child for Caldwell and her husband, Justin.

There was no timetable given for Caldwell's return to the 17th-ranked Lady Vols, who lost 80-76 at No. 7 Texas on Thursday night.

Assistant Jenna Burdette is serving as the acting head coach in Caldwell’s absence.

Caldwell has said that being the first-year coach of the historic program allows her to help other working mothers not stress out or feel alone.

“I have an opportunity here to help the next person that is going to get pregnant during basketball season or anyone that’s going to get pregnant during a time of their life that’s stressful,” Caldwell told The Associated Press recently. “And for most women, that’s all the time.”

Caldwell, 36, came to Tennessee from Marshall, which she took to the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time since 1997 in her only season at the school. She arrived at Tennessee with a 217-31 career record. Caldwell won the 2022 NCAA Division ll championship at Glenville State.

Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell yells from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Dec. 7, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/John Munson

Tennessee, which attempts and makes more 3-point shots than any team in the country, entered Thursday night leading the nation in scoring at 94.3 points a game.

The loss to Texas dropped the Lady Vols to 15-4, with the losses coming by a combined total of eight points. Three of the defeats were to ranked foes.