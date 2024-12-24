Lanier and Zeigler lead No. 1 Tennessee past upset-minded Middle Tennessee 82-64

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chaz Lanier scored 23 points and Zakai Zeigler had 17 points and 15 assists to lead No. 1 Tennessee past upset-minded Middle Tennessee 82-64 on Monday night.

Felix Okpara added 12 points, Jordan Gainey had 10 and Igor Milicic Jr. grabbed 12 rebounds as the Volunteers (12-0) tied the second-best start in program history.

The Blue Raiders (9-4), looking like a top mid-major, got 24 points off the bench from Camryn Weston and 13 from Kamari Lands.

After trailing by double digits midway through the first half, Middle Tennessee went on a 12-3 run to take the lead. The Blue Raiders shot 50% (16 of 32) against one of the best defenses in the country and led 40-34 at halftime. Weston had 17 points. Okpara scored 10 for Tennessee, which shot 40.7% (11 of 27).

Takeaways

Middle Tennessee: Three key transfers have helped turned things around after the frustration of a 14-19 finish last season. The Blue Raiders have gotten instant production from Jlynn Counter (IUPUI), Lands (Arizona State) and Essam Mostafa (Coastal Carolina, TCU).

Tennessee: The Volunteers need to approach their next game with a sense of urgency. It’s the last opportunity to play before the Southeastern Conference schedule begins with a stern test from Arkansas. Tennessee must commit to helping its big men on the boards.

Key moment

With about 13 minutes left, Lanier hit two free throws to give Tennessee a 52-51 lead. Less than a minute later, he drilled a 3-pointer to put the Vols up 55-51.

Tennessee forward Cade Phillips (12) dunks past Middle Tennessee guard Jlynn Counter (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Wade Payne

Key stat

Weston, who wasn't in the Blue Raiders' starting lineup, came into the game averaging 10.7 points. He had 17 by halftime and finished with 24.

Up next

Middle Tennessee visits Florida International on Jan. 2, while the Vols host Norfolk State on Dec. 31.