Lanier scores 26 to lead No. 3 Tennessee over Syracuse 96-70 in SEC/ACC Challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chaz Lanier scored 26 points to lead No. 3 Tennessee to a 96-70 victory over Syracuse in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night.

The Volunteers (8-0) got a double-double from Igor Milicic with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Zakai Zeigler had 14 points and eight assists. Jordan Gainey scored all 12 of his points in the second half, and Cade Phillips also had 12.

Tennessee finished with a 39-26 rebounding advantage.

Elijah Moore paced the Orange (4-3) with 24 points off the bench. Chris Bell added 12 and Donnie Freeman had 10.

Tennessee ran off 10 straight points midway through the first half and rode that to a 45-35 halftime lead. Lanier had 11 points at the break.

Takeaways

Syracuse: Freeman, a touted freshman, is making an early impact. His double-double (23 points, 12 rebounds) in a win over Colgate helped him earn co-ACC Freshman of the Week honors. The five-star recruit could be a key component as the season heats up.

Tennessee: After missing the first four games due to a personal issue, Darlinstone Dubar is beginning to find a place in the big-man rotation. With the season-long absence of J.P. Estrella because of foot surgery, the 6-foot-6 Dubar can fill a role off the bench. He was at Iowa State for a year and Hofstra for three before landing at Tennessee.

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) shoots over Syracuse guard Jaquan Carlos (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Wade Payne

Key moment

Midway through the first half, Zeigler connected on a 3-pointer — one of two in the entire half. He was fouled in the process and hit the free throw for a four-point play and 10-point advantage.

Key stat

Tennessee's frontline of Phillips, Milicic and Felix Okpara was dominant. The trio combined for 31 points and 23 rebounds.

Up next

Syracuse opens ACC play Saturday at Notre Dame.

Tennessee plays Miami next Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic.