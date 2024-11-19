SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

South Carolina's Staley gets question on injured Johnson, goes right to the source for answer

South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson (5) laughs with forward Maryam...

South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson (5) laughs with forward Maryam Dauda during a break in the action in the second half of an exhibition NCAA college basketball game against Clayton State in Columbia, S.C., Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

By The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley went straight to the source when asked if injured guard Tessa Johnson would play at Clemson on Wednesday night.

Staley turned around and shouted to her sophomore guard, “Tessa, what's your status for tomorrow?”

Johnson, who had missed the past two games with an ankle injury, shouted back to her coach, “I'm playing.”

Staley turned back to the media, shrugged and said, “There you go,” before breaking into a smile.

Johnson was hurt in a win over then-No. 9 N.C. State on Nov. 10. She scored 15 points in South Carolina's season-opening 68-62 victory over Michigan on Nov. 4.

Johnson, a 6-foot guard from Albertville, Minnesota, led the Gamecocks in the NCAA Tournament championship game with 19 points in an 87-75 win over Iowa last April.

