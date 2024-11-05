SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Iowa beats Texas A&M-Commerce 89-67 behind Payton Sandfort's 20 points, 11 rebounds

By The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Payton Sandfort scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to go with seven assists to help Iowa beat Texas A&M-Commerce 89-67 on Monday night in a season opener.

Owen Freeman added 15 points and nine rebounds for Iowa. Pryce Sandfort had 13 points, and Josh Dix and Drew Thelwell scored 10 apiece.

Payton Sandfort shot 7 of 14 from the floor and 4 of 9 from long range. The senior averaged 16.4 points and hit 94 3-pointers last season, third-most in program history.

Khaliq Abdul-Mateen scored 12 points and Scooter Williams Jr. added 11 to lead Texas A&M-Commerce.

The Hawkeyes took the lead for good midway through the first half and led 42-35 at the break. The Sandforts combined for 15 first-half points and three 3-pointers.

The Lions pulled within five points early in the second half before Iowa used a 33-9 run for an 84-55 lead with 3:42 remaining. During the stretch, Pryce Sandfort made two 3s and Freeman scored on an alley-oop dunk.

It was the first meeting between the teams. The Hawkeyes are 10-1 against the Southland Conference and have won 90 of their last 96 nonconference home games dating to 2012.

