SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Richard scores 25 points to help No. 3 Florida hand No. 12 Texas A&M its 4th consecutive loss, 89-70

Florida head coach Todd Golden reacts during the first half...

Florida head coach Todd Golden reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Texas A&M, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Credit: AP/Alan Youngblood

By The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Will Richard made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Thomas Haugh added 17 points and No. 3 Florida handed 12th-ranked Texas A&M a fourth consecutive loss, 89-70 on Saturday night.

Alijah Martin had 14 points for the Gators, who bounced back from a midweek loss at unranked Georgia and moved a step closer to securing a double bye in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in two weeks.

Texas A&M (20-9, 9-7 SEC) could fall out of the AP Top 25 college basketball poll. Florida (25-4, 12-4), meanwhile, improved to 14-1 at home this season.

Florida trailed by six early but started hitting from long range to close the gap and build a double-digit lead. Richard had the hot hand and scored 17 points in the second half, thanks mostly to five 3s. His 3 with 4:52 remaining was a dagger.

The Gators made 14 of 33 from behind the arc, nine more than the Aggies.

Pharrel Payne and Zhuric Phelps led Texas A&M with 16 points apiece.

Takeaways

Texas A&M: The Aggies missed 10 of their final 12 shots from 3-point range and missed nine free throws.

Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) drives on Florida forward...

Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) drives on Florida forward Thomas Haugh, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Credit: AP/Alan Youngblood

Florida: Despite the loss at Georgia, the Gators bounced back and improved their chances of being a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Key moment

Florida's Alex Condon, who wore a mouthpiece after having two teeth moved back into place earlier in the week, had consecutive dunks with roughly 7 minutes to play to help the Gators pull away.

Key stat

Walter Clayton Jr. extended his school-record streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer to 51, now 10 more than second-place Michael Frazier II.

Up next

Texas A&M hosts top-ranked Auburn on Tuesday; Florida plays at No. 6 Alabama the following night.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME