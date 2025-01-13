Beers scores 16 before leaving with shoulder injury as No. 10 Oklahoma tops Texas A&M 77-62

NORMAN, Okla. — Raegan Beers scored 16 points before suffering a left shoulder injury in the third quarter, and No. 10 Oklahoma rolled past Texas A&M 77-62 on Sunday.

Beers, a 6-foot-4 center, was helped off the floor by teammates. She returned to the bench with an ice pack on her shoulder, but did not play again.

The Sooners (14-3, 2-2 SEC) bounced back from a loss to Mississippi State on Thursday to claim their first home SEC win in their first season in the conference.

Aicha Coulibaly scored 16 points for Texas A&M (8-8, 1-3), which shot 26.9%.

It was the second straight blowout loss for the Aggies, who dropped a 90-49 decision to No. 2 South Carolina on Thursday.

Oklahoma made 9 of 14 field goals in the first quarter and Beers scored 10 points in the period as the Sooners took a 27-10 lead.

The Sooners led 44-23 at halftime after holding the Aggies to 18.9% shooting. Beers scored 16 points and made 10 of 11 free throws before the break.

Takeaways

Texas A&M: The Aggies tried to rally in the third, but were too far behind to take advantage of Beers' absence. The Aggies trailed 59-38 when Beers was hurt, and outscored the Sooners 24-18 the rest of the way.

Oklahoma: It wasn't the cleanest game for the Sooners. They made 8 of 33 3-pointers and committed 19 turnovers. They'll need to improve those areas against better opponents.

Key moment

Oklahoma, already leading by 17 heading into the second quarter, held the Aggies to one field goal in the first five minutes of the second to resume its defensive dominance.

Key stat

Texas A&M made 3 of 19 3-pointers.

Up next

Texas A&M hosts Georgia and Oklahoma hosts Missouri, both on Thursday.