Pharrel Payne's big game helps No. 17 Texas A&M pull away from No. 11 Purdue 70-66

INDIANAPOLIS — Zhuric Phelps and Pharrel Payne each scored 16 points Saturday to lead No. 17 Texas A&M past No. 11 Purdue 70-66 in the first of two games at the Indy Classic.

The Aggies (9-2) have won five straight. Payne had season-high totals in points and rebounds with nine. All-SEC guard Wade Taylor IV finished with 15 points and five assists before an injury forced him to leave with 1:36 to play.

Braden Smith led the Boilermakers (8-3) with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Fletcher Loyer had 12 points as Purdue lost for the second time in three games.

It was a physical contest between two teams who thrive on rebounding with bodies repeatedly hitting the floor and multiple players departing with injuries. Smith left briefly in the first half when his head appeared to hit Payne's knee, and the refs stopped play for Taylor when he struggled to dribble past midcourt. Taylor did not return.

Texas A&M's defense swung the game by keeping the Boilermakers scoreless for a stretch of 6:35 in the second half, allowing the Aggies to extend a two-point lead to 62-50.

Takeaways

Texas A&M: The Aggies rebound and defend as well as any team in the country. That devastating combination helped the team pin a rare non-conference loss on Purdue — and added a strong line to their NCAA Tournament resume.

Purdue: The Boilermakers' bugaboo this season has been turnovers and that was the case again Saturday. Purdue struggled for long stretches in the second half and committed another 16 turnovers, giving it 48 in its last three games.

Purdue forward Caleb Furst (1) grabs a rebound over Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Key moment

After Purdue trimmed a seven-point deficit to 52-50, the Aggies held the Boilermakers and scored 10 straight points to extend the lead to 62-50 with 4:44 to play.

Key stat

Purdue had its third-lowest shooting percentage of the season (45.3%). Texas A&M has held all 11 of its opponents below their season averages.

Up next

The Aggies return to action Friday night when they host Houston Christian. Purdue faces yet another ranked foe, No. 2 Auburn, next Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.